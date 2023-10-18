In previous articles we saw the difficult conditions imposed by Arab countries on Palestinian refugees and all their descendants since 1948. The lack of opportunity, work, economic advancement combined with an education in hatred of Zionists in general and Jews in particular were the fertilizer for the birth of several groups that used terrorism as an instrument of national liberation.

The first acts of terrorism by Palestinian groups were hijackings and bombings of planes with the murder of hostages, hijackings of ships throwing invalids overboard, and terrorist violence grew with murders of civilians and suicide bombers across Europe and Asia. The world’s condemnations were tenuous and never lasting. This apathy may have been understood by terrorists as a subliminal acceptance of these methods. The invasion of accommodation at the Munich Olympics in 1972, with the killing of Israeli athletes, and the two bloody intifadas that claimed thousands of lives did not receive the necessary condemnation either. Cowardly world leaders did not censure these barbarities for fear that it would spread to their countries — and the terror grew.

In the Palestinian territories, groups were multiplying that used terror as a political weapon: Fatah, PFLP, Abu Nidal, Martyrs of El Aqtza, Force 17, and more recent movements such as Islamic Jihad, Hamas and Lions’ Den. They are different from each other, as there are secular and other religious movements, on the left and on the center, sympathetic to Saudi Arabia or Iran. But they have in common the indiscriminate use of terror and hatred, as well as the determination to extinguish the State of Israel.

The Oslo Accords led to the creation of the Palestinian Authority, a body that was supposed to control the Palestinian territories both politically and structurally. However, in the wake of the Intifadas the Hamas movement was born, affiliated with the radical Muslim Brotherhood and violent antagonist of the Palestinian Authority. In 2005, Israel unilaterally removed all Israelis from the Gaza Strip and handed over administration to the Palestinian Authority. Two years later, in 2007, a civil war broke out in Gaza and as a result Hamas defeated the Palestinian Authority, executed dozens of political and military leaders and took over the de facto government of the Gaza Strip, imposing its radical theories.

After taking over the Gaza Strip, Hamas began bombing Israeli territory, which led to several military operations. The Hamas Charter, the official document of the organization’s methods and goals, proclaims, in its introduction, that Hamas’ goal is the elimination of Israel. Article 13 says: “There is no solution for Palestine except Jihad (Holy War).” Article 32 says: “Abandoning the fight against Zionism is high treason.” There is more: “The Day of Judgment will not happen until the Muslims fight the Jews and kill them. Then the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will shout: ‘O Muslim, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’

The various skirmishes and battles that took place in these years led to immense destruction in the Gaza Strip. Governments in countless countries have poured billions of dollars into rebuilding infrastructure. A large part of these resources, both material and financial, were used to build an immense network of sophisticated attack tunnels, purchase weapons, recruit and pay terrorists and corruption — and very little to improve the conditions of the population. Hamas skillfully attributed the lack of energy, roads, hospitals and infrastructure to Israel, which increased hatred, helped in the recruitment of new terrorists and in growing support for violent actions.

Hamas prepared, according to its leaders, for two long years for the action unleashed on October 7, when thousands of terrorists invaded Israel by land, sea and air, supported by a barrage of thousands of missiles. Documents found on the clothes of dead terrorists attest that the goal was to kill as many civilians as possible, including the elderly and children, rape women, destroy property and capture people to kidnap them.

The result: 1350 murdered in the most cruel ways: shot, burned alive, beheaded. Women over 90 years old were shot, families with children aged four, six and eight were tied to poles and burned alive, 40 babies between three and six months old were machine-gunned and 13 of them had their throats cut. At least 199 people kidnapped, incommunicado, without the Red Cross having access to them.

It is worth remembering that the terror that began against Israel had already spread throughout the world. Subway explosions in Paris, Madrid, Brussels and London; attacks on newspapers in France and Denmark; Airport attacks in many countries prove this. There is no doubt that, if there is no punishment for terror, the monstrous slaughter carried out in Israel will spread. Laura Richardson, an American general, a few days ago warned that Brazil could be a victim of terrorist attacks. She repeated the warning twice, in a speech given at the Foundation for Defense of Democracy, including Brazil’s recent reception of Iranian warships.

If none of this sends a red light to Brazilian politicians, the risk will only grow.