Speed ​​has always been an element that has characterized Sonic in all his games. However, since the jump to 3D it has also represented a problem for the developers, since they have had to find the best way to offer this sensation, without affecting the gameplay, or in the case of sonic frontiersto the player. This was what Sonic Team faced when it became known that in tests, people began to feel dizzy.

Through a new interview with Famitsu, Sachiko Kawamura, producer of Sonic Frontiers, revealed that some of those in charge of testing the game before its launch, they suffered from dizziness when they saw how fast Sonic was going, and how this affected the use of motion-blur. This was what was said about it:

“I have to thank the test team for their work testing the game. Some couldn’t play because of 3D motion sickness. It would be a shame if we hadn’t taken action against this effect, so we take it very seriously. Finally, we take a lot of preventative measures to reduce 3D motion sickness.”

At the end of the day, the developers found a way to prevent the audience from feeling a bit seasick. Nevertheless, Sonic is still pretty fast in all the open world sections so they managed to please everyone. On related topics, you can check out our Sonic Frontiers review here. Similarly, this is how the game looks on PS5 compared to the Switch.

Editor’s Note:

While Sonic was made to be fast in the open world, and not affect the player, the problem is that the hedgehog isn’t controlled as effectively as many would have liked. It’s not bad, but it could have been better.

Via: Siliconera