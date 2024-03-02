A woman, originally from Sonora He lost his life when he was in a small food establishment, known as hookahs, located in the Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Ocozocoautla highway.

According to the authorities, it is an elderly woman who was traveling as a passenger in a tourist transportation company, whose driver stopped near the gas station in the Tuxtla Gutiérrez – Ocozocoutla highwayso that passengers could eat food and use the restroom services.

Witnesses to the event said that the passengers entered the food stalls and settled on the benches to taste their food, when they suddenly noticed that the 65-year-old woman lost consciousness while reclining on one of the benches.

Those who witnessed the incident immediately notified the emergency numbers, so emergency personnel Municipal Civil Protection They arrived at the scene to give first aid to the woman, however they only confirmed that she no longer had vital signs.

Elements of State Public Security They arrived at the site to cordon off the area while waiting for the corresponding authorities. Minutes later, elements of Expert Services arrived to carry out the investigation. body liftwhich was transferred to the coroner, where it is expected that the legal process will be complied with and the cause of his death will be determined.