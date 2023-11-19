A dramatic road accident occurred late last Friday afternoon on the Pescara ring road and unfortunately led to the death of a very young girl, only 21 years old. Her name was Federica Pia Pizzuto and was the victim of a terrible head-on collision between her car and a van traveling in the opposite direction. She opened an investigation.

On Friday another very young girl lost her life, albeit in completely different circumstances. Her name was Federica Pia Pizzuto and she died following a terrible road accident in which she was involved with her car.

The episode occurred in Abruzzo, more precisely on the stretch of the Pescara ring road near the junction for San Silvestro.

The girl, only 21 years old, having turned last July, was aboard her Ford Focus e was traveling in a southerly direction.

For causes and dynamics still to be fully clarifiedhis vehicle collided head-on with a van, a Ford Transit which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Federica Pia Pizzuto

A third cara Peugeot, managed to brake and was only marginally involved in the accident.

The scenario, however, was terrifying nonetheless. The two vehicles involved in the collision are finished completely destroyed.

The intervention of the police was necessary to free the two drivers from the wreckage Fire fighters.

The 118 doctors attempted to resuscitate Federica Pia Pizzuto, but every effort proved in vain. The 59-year-old man who was driving the Transit, however, was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Originally from Puglia, from San Marco in LamisFederica had been living in Abruzzo for years and after graduating brilliantly, she enrolled in the medical School of the universities of Chieti and Pescara.

There power of attorney of the province of Abruzzo has opened an investigation on the accident, in which the crimes are vehicular homicide and injuries.