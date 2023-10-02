If you’ve been eyeing up Pioneers of Pagonia, the lovely looking new city builder from original The Settlers designer Volker Wertich, there’s some good news; Ahead of its early access launch on 13th December, a demo is now available on Steam.

Pioneers of Pagonia were revealed back in February, promising a city building adventure across the islands of Pagonia, where players must work to steadily increase their reach and influence among the islands’ many inhabitants through resource gathering, production, economic expansion, and exploration.

When Pioneers of Pagonia enters early access in December it’ll feature procedural map generation, over 40 different building types, plus more than 70 different goods and dispersed production chains – with the likes of co-op play, new buildings, new production chains, and other improvements expected to arrive in the six months or so before its 1.0 release.

Pioneers of Pagonia’s in-Game reveal trailer.

Pioneers of Pagonia’s newly released Steam demo Features three maps for players to explore and exploit as they attempt to “build and manage a thriving community of thousands of detailed inhabitants and experience the deep city-building strategy gameplay.”

It arrives alongside a preliminary roadmap for Pioneers of Pagonia’s early access journey, with Wertich and his studio Envision Entertainment saying co-op mode, expanded productivity display, subsurface mining, and the fishing hut should all arrive at some point in Q1 2024. We also have initial pricing details too, with Pioneers of Pagonia set to cost £25.99/€29.99/$29.99 USD when it enters Steam early access on 13th December.