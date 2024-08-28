Alex Proyas, the director of the first film adaptation of The Crow wasn’t very kind to the reboot, calling it “a cynical money-grab operation,” later mocking it by adding, “but it doesn’t look like there’s much to grab.” He was obviously referring to the film’s paltry first-week box office takings and the reactions from critics and fans.

A film that shouldn’t have been made?

Proyas also shared several negative reviews of the film, just to highlight what he thinks about it. He had already expressed his opinion in the past by stating that The Crow Didn’t Need a Remake.

The original Crow played by Brandon Lee

In March, he posted a message on Facebook stating that the original had been completed as “tribute to the tragic passing of Brandon Lee“. Remember that Brandon Lee, son of Hollywood legend Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 after being injured by a prop weapon on the set of the original film, in which he played the lead role.

Proyas explained that he doesn’t like to see negative reviews of other directors’ work, but that the fans’ opinion is a story in itself. For him, The Crow is not just a film, but represents Brandon Lee’s legacy and should have remained as such. On the other hand, Rupert Sanders, director of the remake, told Vanity Fair that he considers the new film as a tribute to Lee. Sanders said that the tragedy of the first film was always present during the making of the new one and that he hopes that Brandon be proud of what has been done. He added that Lee’s soul is alive in the new film and that Bill Skarsgård, who plays the Crow in the remake, is a worthy successor.