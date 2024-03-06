For those who want to prepare for the release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl later this year by replaying the series' original trilogy, I have good news. They are now on Xbox and Playstation, making it the first time these games have been available on console.

The Legends of the Zone bundle groups together Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Pripyat in one nice package. If you would rather just pick the games up one at a time, you are able to do that as well.

The Legends of the Zone bundle retails at £33.50, while the games individually cost £9.99 each, on the Microsoft Store. Over on the PlayStation Storethe trilogy is currently listed for £15.99.



STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





“Stalker has been a PC franchise for a long time, so the key priorities were concentrated around adapting the experience for consoles as a whole (including, but not limited to, native controller support for console interfaces),” GSC Game World PR Specialist Zakhar Bocharov said following this evening's announcement. “We created everything from scratch, ensuring that the game was both easy to control and comfortable to play.”

Later in the post, Bocharov said the Stalker team felt it was “logical” to give console players the chance to experience the original games. “We consider these releases as finally closing a long-existing gap; all the games from the series will finally be available on all intended platforms.”

You can see a teaser for the trilogy in the video above.

