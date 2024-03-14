Fen Research, the studio founded by original RuneScape designer Andrew Gower, has unveiled Brighter Shores, a “cosy” new free-to-play fantasy MMORPG coming to PC and Mac this year that promises a “relaxing respite from daily life.”

Brighter Shores, described as being ten years in the making, whisks players away to the peaceful coastal town of Hopeport, where they'll initially take on the role of town guard. However, they'll soon find themselves venturing beyond the town walls “as they learn of a greater threat across the fantastical world of Adothria.”

There's talk of “quirky characters, fascinating foes and captivating locations” as players explore the world as one of three classes: Cryoknight, Hammermage, or Guardian. This is supposed to mark a break from the traditional likes of mage, rogue, and warrior, with Fen Research promises other “new and exciting twists” on the MMORPG genre, including a conscious shift away from 'grindy' gameplay.



Brighter Shores Trailer





Brighter Shores announcement trailer.

While Brighter Shores is free-to-play Fen Research says it'll include avoiding micro transactions in favor of an “all-inclusive premium pass” offering “extra quests, adventures and stories.” The base game is said to offer “hours upon hours” of free content, and there are regular updates planned beyond Brighter Shores' launch.

“Creating this game has been a real labor of love,” lead designer Andrew Garfield explains in Brighter Shores' official announcement. “At times it has felt like an insurmountably ambitious task, so it's amazing to finally see it coming together in the way I hoped. I can't wait to see the world full of players enjoying what we have created.”

There's no release date for Brighter Shores beyond a vague “later this year”, but it'll be available on PC and Mac via Steam when it eventually shows up.