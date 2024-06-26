PC-playing survival horror fans, I have good news for you. The original version of Resident Evil is now available to purchase via GOG, with “even more blood, graphic violence and gory scenes than the worldwide monster hit version on PlayStation.”

This PC release is fully compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11, and promises new rendering options as well as other Quality of Life improvements, such as improved cutscene timing, an improved game video player and “issue-free” game exit.

At present, Steam only has the HD remake of Resident Evil, rather than this original release.



Newscast: For Xbox, could this year finally be the one where it all pays off?Watch on YouTube

In addition, GOG’s Resident Evil port supports modern controllers.

“Your Special Tactics and Rescue Squad has been choppered to a remote mansion to investigate a biotechnical experiment gone hideously wrong. Before you can say ‘mass murder’, you’re plunged straight into a deathtrap writhing with man-eating freaks, swarming crows and rabid dogs,” reads the official blurb.

“Arm yourself with knives and flame-throwers scavenged from dead teammates. Solve puzzles, disarm traps and unearth mysteries. But beware: every move you make draws you deeper into the deadly embrace of Resident Evil.”



Following this release, both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 will also be coming to the platform “soon,” GOG announced earlier today. These two games will include similar improvements across the board.

According to the Resident Evil 2 sales page, this particular release will come with both the original US and the original Japanese version. 4th Survivor and Tofu modes will also be enabled from the very beginning, the page states.

Resident Evil 3meanwhile, will arrive with Mercenaries Mode included.



If you are interested, you can scoop up the Resident Evil series’ first outing for £8.99or you can buy the bundle – which will also give purchasers access to both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on their eventual release – for £20.99.