At kilometer 113, between Vizcaíno and San Ignacio on Route 1 (which crosses the California peninsula), you cross a border. There are no walls or checkpoints, but if you go from north to south, this is where you roll down your window. And if you go from south to north, this is where you roll it up. It is a natural border. The Pacific in the west cools it and the Gulf of California in the east warms it; this is where they both converge.

Twenty minutes later, if you’ve rolled down the window, you start to see a green patch in the distance. The hot asphalt distorts the image and, as the legend says, you rub your eyes and squint, trying to optimize the focus because something doesn’t fit. The ochre soil disappears under the imposing palm trees, the smell of humidity reaches straight to the pituitary gland, already dry from so many days in the desert. Welcome, these are not visions, you have arrived at an oasis.

If water is life, water in the desert is ‘vidísima’. The native Cochimíes already knew this when they made Kaadakaman one of their spiritual places. Today, centuries later, there are many ranches spread throughout the valley, most of which are dedicated to the sale of asadera cheese, always made by hand. Baseball caps, so common in coastal towns, are replaced in these latitudes by cowboy hats. Recipes as peculiar as date bread, pitahaya candy or biznaga covered, are the hallmark of Ignatian gastronomic culture.

Here, a sweet/savory devotee visualized the perfect pincho in the shade of a palm grove. I had been given a goat cheese, I had dates on hand and everything I needed to make something close to bread. The layer of saltpeter accumulated on the dermis (at the same level as the grandmother of Something’s wrong with Mary) crying out for a rinse in those paradisiacal waters, and the two flat tires in less than 12 hours, extended the stay in the oasis long enough to set up a temporary oven. The cheese had time to air out… everything happens for a reason.

They say that those from San Ignacio are lazy. I, who grew up in Andalusia, sympathize with them. Accused of being lazy since time immemorial, could it be that living quietly and prioritizing life over work (principles that should be sacred) generates a certain discomfort or envy among those who only find joy in producing? Guadalupe Aguilar, at 92 years old, continues to put together the beautiful you pooped —boxes tied together with cardon used to transport cheese— but now, just as always, at his own pace. Which proves that life can be approached as a sprint or as a long-distance race.

I prefer to be from San Ignacio, to join its Caribbean rhythm, to hear the dance of the palm trees, to drink coffee and to live as the locals say, “a guuuuuusto”.

