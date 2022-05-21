This cel shading version with the designs of Ken Sugimori has become a sensation in networks.

Illustration by Ken Sugimori

At the end of the the 90’sthose of us who were kids at that time attended the pokemon phenomenon, some video games that kept us glued to our Game Boy for hours and hours and that came accompanied by an animation series, card games and all kinds of merchandising. As we all know, Pokémon continues to be a massive success and has featured numerous remakes of some of the classic installments.

But those of you with a good memory will surely remember all those original illustrations that collided with the style that we later saw in the anime. They were artwork by Ken Sugimoriand some designs are part of the icons of the industry, such as the original version of Pikachu, less stylized than later ones.

all those designs have served as inspiration for this fan, pokeyugami on Twitter, who has surprised us with a video of what would be a fan remake from the first generation of Pokémon, based on Sugimori’s original designs. The video places us in the Green Forest, on our way from Green City to Silver City, and we have in view some of the classic Pokémon of the area in true Pokémon Legends: Arceus style.

In the video we can also see the Ash’s original design and some Pokémon like Pikachu, Weedle or Caterpie, in addition to one of the classic trainers with whom we could face. The artistic section combines careful cell shading with colors and outlines like the one we could find in the original illustrations. Meanwhile, Game Freak is already making us look to the future with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the next title in the popular franchise and one in which we have high hopes, but with which we hope that its creators have already learned 5 lessons from their previous games.

