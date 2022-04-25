According to reports from theAutomotoclub Storico Italianothere could finally be a turning point on the theme of plates and original documentation of vintage vehicles registered in our country. In fact, the procedures and timing of adoption are awaited for the expected implementation decree that will simplify historical research for many vehicles of interest.

On 12 April a parliamentary question was presented to the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility to find out what are the reasons for the delay in the adoption of the implementing decree envisaged for law no. 178 of 30 December 2020, relating to the use of original plates and documents in the case of re-registration of historic vehicles. After more than a year, the necessary executive decree of the Ministry which establishes costs, criteria and methods of release has not yet been issued.

The response of the Deputy Minister Alessandro Morelli of April 14 highlighted that on April 22, 2021 the Directorate General for Motorization had asked the State Printing and Mint Institute – as responsible for the production of number plates as value cards – to express themselves in order at the feasibility of reproducing license plates and registration papers for vehicles of historical and collectible interest and to make known the relative costs. On the following 21 October, the Institute communicated that it could ensure the realization of the required plates using aluminum as the composition material of the so-called “plates” for historic plates, at the price of 300 euros for cars and 150 euros for motorbikes. On March 18, 2022, the Poligrafico communicated its willingness to carry out what was requested, however indicating that it did not have the prototypes of plates produced before the year 1971 and therefore requesting the supply of prototypes or photographic documentation that allow their reproduction. The Directorate General for Motorization would have taken action to find any useful historical, regulatory and photographic document, so as to provide the Poligrafico with the necessary support.

“The amendment to art. 9 of the Highway Code provides, in the event of a new registration of vehicles previously registered in the Public Automobile Register (PRA) canceled ex officio or at the request of a previous owner, the faculty for the applicant to obtain the number plates and the registration document. of the first registration to the PRA or to obtain a plate of the historical period of construction or circulation of the vehicle, in both cases conforming to the original graphics provided that the chosen alphanumeric abbreviation is not already present in the mechanographic system of the data processing center of the civil motorization and referred to another vehicle still in circulation“, ASI reports.