That will be through Nickelodeon, when it comes to television, and Paramount + regarding video on demand service. The broadcast is guaranteed for the US and Canada, but… and what about Latin America?

In this case it depends on the respective rights associated with Ninja Turtles in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

This cartoon debuted on television in 1987 and since then various companies have broadcast it.

In the Mexican Republic, it was first managed by Televisa but also by Grupo Imagen and it also changed hands on cable television. As for other Latin countries, the broadcast has varied over time.

The announcement about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — as the series is known in Latin America — was from Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the franchise.

He appeared on the panel where the announcement took place and made some comments. eastman said ‘thanks to Nickelodeon and Paramount’, and then added ‘they have been a great home for the turtles’.

In television and cinema almost everything related to the characters has to do with these companies.

In the press release about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series there is a mention that the series will hit digital in late July 2023.

Then it will arrive on Nickelodeon channels and digital platforms internationally. But there are no specific dates about it.

In any case, this is hopeful news for Mexico and other Latin American countries. It is best to have a little patience.

