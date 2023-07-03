













Yes, as you can read it and according to plan they will be available from September 3, 2023 in Japan.

Although there is still no confirmation from Crunchyroll, it is quite likely that this video service will receive them in its catalog.

To promote these episodes of Naruto the first of them will have a special presentation at the Makuhari Messe hall in Chiba on the same day of the broadcast.

Pre-sale of tickets to attend will begin on July 18. The reason for creating more content from the original animation is precisely to celebrate its 20 years of existence. The first episode had its premiere in October 2002 and the celebration is still going on.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

There are no details about the plot of the new episodes of the original anime of Naruto. But it is clear that nothing can be expected related to shippudenwhich closes the youthful adventures of the young and hyperactive Uzumaki.

There are some fans who venture the theory that the posters published some time ago are a preview of the content of these episodes. But only Studio Pierrot himself can confirm such information.

Naruto as a franchise it is not only represented in the world of manga and anime but also through original movies and OVAs.

The first series had its broadcast from 2002 to 2007 in Japan. Its sequel started in 2007 and ended in 2017.

But it’s hard to forget about the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and the anime of boruto It didn’t take long for him to enter the scene afterwards. Only that the latter is on pause for the moment, as is his manga.

