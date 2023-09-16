We are going to find the best original mileage eater with an automatic transmission for 8 grand. Less is also allowed, of course.

A pattern can be recognized in many requests in the Autoblog Advice section. People are looking for something that is premium, with a sporty appearance, many options, low mileage, low consumption and high prestige. It is often a matter of figuring out the budget to choose the right car.

Henk’s request was wonderfully refreshing. First of all, by his and his wife’s current car: a Fiat Croma! A surprisingly nice car that many people overlook. Henk was pleasantly surprised by the car. His copy is from 2005 and has already run quite a few kilometers.

Original mileage eater to replace the Croma

So another car has to come. Henk will be making considerably more kilometers because of a new house. The Croma has some age-related defects and investing a lot to then use it intensively may not be the wisest thing to do.

Now Henk is looking for a new car for those miles and, if possible, a wallflower again. An outsider. Because there are some strict requirements for Henk’s new car. It must be an automatic, because his wife only has an automatic driver’s license. There must also be some space in it. This is especially useful with a small daughter. Excuse me, especially with all the accessories you have to take with you to keep a toddler happy, it’s nice to have the space.

You can view Henk’s wishes and requirements for an original mileage eater with automatic transmission below:

Current/previous cars: Fiat Croma 2005 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 7000-8000 Annual mileage: 40,000 Fuel preference: Hybrid, LPG, Diesel Reason for purchasing another car: My wife has an automatic driver’s license and this Fiat is dying Family composition: 2 adults and 1 daughter of 2 Preferred brands/models: Large trunk No-go brands/models: Unreliable

Chevrolet Orlando 2.0D LTZ (J309)

€7,100

2011

125,000 km

What is it?

The best South Korean Chevrolet! There was a time when General Motors wanted to conquer the European market with Daewoos that were equipped with a Chevrolet badge. That worked much less badly than you would think. For 14 euros you could get a Chevy logo on your Matiz. Cool. Of all those cars, the Orlando was by far the best. The best built and the nicest to drive.

How does it drive?

The best driving South Korean Chevrolet is of course the same as the best tasting shawarma sandwich. You can only expect a certain amount of refinement. The engine is a Euro 5 diesel, which is nice. It is not a racing monster, but with 160 hp and 360 Nm it is quite a smooth machine. Handling is also fine. It is very similar to the Opel Zafira, with which the car also shared technology.

Costs Chevrolet

Consumption: 1 to 11.92

Fuel: €560

Weight: 1,659 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €176

Insurance: €80

Total: €803

Maintenance forecast

In principle, not significantly different from an Opel Zafira of this year. At least, that’s what we assume. Because believe it or not, we don’t have a lot of experience with the Chevrolet Orlando.

Depreciation forecast

The downside is that no one knows what it is or if it is there at all. It is certainly not a common commodity. On the other hand: for 7,100 euros you can get a big diesel automatic seven-seater with all options and only 125,000 on the clock. Suppose you get rid of this thing in four years for 2,000 euros, your depreciation will still be very low.

Toyota Auris Hybrid Dynamic (E150)

€7,999

2010

150,000 km

What is it?

Yes, yes: we have to let go of that original for a while. The Toyota Auris is not very original. We were looking for a Prius, but with a budget you end up with the previous generation (or copies with a lot of kilometers on the clock). If you are looking for a hybrid that is reliable, this is your car in this budget. Read the next sentence carefully: buy this car if you want as little financial trouble as possible. It is basically a Toyota Auris, but with the drivetrain of the Toyota Prius. So it is a hybrid with a (small) battery, no plug.

How does it drive?

Not very special. The Auris itself was not very inspiring and the hybrid version was certainly not. The drivetrain is clearly tuned for economy. It all responds with programmed delay. So despite that Vicky Butler Henderson said in the advertisement that this car is ‘fun to drive’, that is absolutely not the case. It’s not that the Auris Hybrid drives poorly or anything, it’s just very average. Colorless, tasteless. But economical!

Costs Toyota

Consumption: 1 to 17.89

Fuel: €420

Weight: 1,380 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €69

Insurance: €60

Total: €549

Maintenance forecast

All that boringness pays off in this cup. The Auris is very reliable. Almost boring. In terms of costs, it is not all that bad. Unlike the 2.2 diesel of the Auris, this version does not really have any points of interest that immediately run into thousands of euros.

Check out all the points of interest of the Auris Hybrid here:

Depreciation forecast

It is an economical Toyota with five doors, so that is always a good trade, regardless of the kilometers. You will always lose this. Traders are queuing up for it, but it can also be sold very easily to private individuals.

Peugeot 508 HDI Hybrid 4 BlueLease Premium

€7,950

2013

170,000 km

What is it?

A very special car! And an original mileage eater par excellence! The Peugeot 508 in itself is not very exciting, although it is a handsome sedan (or estate) that is aging nicely. In addition to an orderly exterior, the interior is also very beautiful. Here you can see that Peugeot wanted to move a little higher in the market. The technology is very special: a 2.0 HDI diesel engine with 163 hp drives the front wheels through an automatic transmission. The rear wheels are driven by the electric motor. Indeed, the same idea as Volvo’s PHEV models.

How does it drive?

Very comfortable, of course! The Peugeot 508 is not really a car where Peugeot Sport tried to make its mark. These are great long-distance cars. The machine is also not great for people in a hurry. Just because the 508 isn’t sporty doesn’t mean it’s slow. These are very smooth cars, namely.

Costs Peugeot

Consumption: 1 in 16.23

Fuel: €412

Weight: 1,635 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €163

Insurance: €70

Total: €645

Maintenance forecast

If you are looking for the most reliable car of all time, no one will recommend a 508. But it’s certainly not as bad as the comments would have you believe. First of all, it is important to find a neat copy with as few owners as possible. Many issues with the 508 occurred with the early 1.6 THP engines, this 2.0 diesel is quite robust. You may wonder whether it would not be more convenient to do the 2.0 HDI without an electric motor. The battery is no longer the latest, half-rate is not possible.

Check out the 508 Purchase Advice below:

Depreciation forecast

Yes, this is not very commonly true. So stock up cheaply is the motto. A D-segment car with a diesel engine and somewhat older electrical technology doesn’t really scream ‘TRADE!!!’. So you actually have to drive this all the way up, just like your Fiat Croma. That is not a punishment, of course.

YOLO: Cadillac BLS 1.9D Elegance Estate Aut.

€5,500

2008

140,000 km

What is it?

Well, a Saab! A Saab is always an original mileage eater. The Cadillac BLS was yet another attempt by General Motors to make money. The BLS is more than just based on the Saab 9-3. The car has a different nose and bottom, but the rest is identical. They were also both built in Trolhattan. You could get the BLS as a sedan and station (how cool would a BLS convertible be?). GM was working with Fiat at that time, so this Cadillac with Swedish roots has an Italian diesel under the hood.

How does it drive?

Well, like a Saab! The steering wheel is a Saab hoop with the Cadillac logo in it. It’s not all that bad in itself. The engine is powerful, economical and reliable. The automatic transmission is a bit mediocre, but in this price range you are dealing with slightly older cars and therefore older automatic transmissions. Also in this case it is a very pleasant car for long distances.

Cost Cadillac

Consumption: 1 in 14.1

Fuel: €474

Weight: 1,585 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €163

Insurance: €80

Total: €717

Maintenance forecast

You don’t have to go to the Cadillac dealer. The Saab specialist is the best address. Some Cadillacs have run relatively few kilometers (even with NAP!), so in principle the signs are favorable, because you regularly see the technically identical Saabs with 3-4 tons on the clock.

Depreciation forecast

Even Saab enthusiasts hardly pay attention to this. So you can bet that this car will soon not be worn out. You will then have to drive it up. We can’t make it more beautiful. Or ask if the Saab specialist wants to use the car for Saab parts.

Conclusion original mileage eater with automatic transmission for long distances:

And now we come to the conclusion for the search for an original mileage eater with automatic transmission for this budget. As you can see, consumption has a huge impact on costs. With these older diesels, the manual gearbox was considerably more economical. We understand that it has to be an automatic, but it explains the somewhat high costs. What you have to take into account is that you also drive 40,000 km per year in that car. Then you want to sit in a car that is spacious and comfortable. You also don’t want to have too high costs. So wallflowers like the Cadillac BLS (or Seat Exeo TDI) are excellent options. Yes, you can drive more economically with a hybrid, but then use and driving style play a major role. So it can vary considerably.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

