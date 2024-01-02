Steamboat Willie is now in the public domain, so as has come to be expected, someone has made a horror game starring a grotesque villain inspired by the original Mickey Mouse.

Known as Infestation 88, this upcoming release is following in similar footsteps of slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and the horrifying Winnie's Hole. Developer Nightmare Forge Games has taken an innocent and beloved children's character and given it a sinister makeover.

You can see a short teaser for Infestation 88 below.

INFESTATION 88 Trailer: New Mickey Mouse Horror Game 2024.

Infestation 88 is described as an episodic co-op horror experience in which players will control “an exterminator treating sinister infestations caused by twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends.” Based on the game's page on Steam, the 88 in the title seems to denote the year all of this chaos is taking place in (1988), or at least the year it all started.

While the above trailer only gives us a good (ish) look at the Mickey character, pictures on Infestation 88's Steam page also show a giant moth-like creature bearing down on the player (see below).



Image credit: Nightmare Forge Games

The studio has promised its game will provide replayability, thanks to “randomised item layouts, unpredictable AI, custom settings, and more.” It will also see players progress with different skins and a variety of unspecified “perks, items and other unlockables.”

In addition, Infestation 88 will have NVIDIA DLSS support on release.



As for when that will be, for now the developer has simply listed 2024 on its Steam page. Eurogamer will keep you updated when we hear more.

In the meantime, here are some more stills from Infestation 88. Has it squeaked your interest?



