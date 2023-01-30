To this day, one of the series that has caused the most furore worldwide is that of merlinproduction of Netflix that became a trend thanks to the performance of Jenna Ortega. However, the classic version of many years ago cannot be ruled out, and in relation to this, it has just been reported that the original actress of the character has passed away.

For those who don’t know her well, her name was Lisa Loring, who was reported deceased by her own family. Specifically, the daughter of Loring, Vanessa foumberghe made it known to the entertainment medium, Variety. Making it known that the actress died on Saturday due to complications from a stroke. She was 64 years old when she was still alive.

The friend of Loring, Laurie Jacobson. also confirmed the news through a statement shared on Facebook:

It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. She 4 days ago she suffered a massive stroke caused by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday her family made the difficult decision to have it removed and she passed away last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts forever as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is enormous. And her legacy to her family and her friends: a great deal of humor, affection and love will remain in our memories for a long time. RIP, Lisa Damn, girl…you were so much fun.

Remember that old episodes of The Adams Fools They are available on streaming services.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The year has begun and the actors are already passing away, it is the sad thing about celebrating cycles, because there is no one who can be saved. Anyway, may he rest in peace, he was the character of an entire generation and he will not be forgotten, that’s for sure.