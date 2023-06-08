Thursday, June 8, 2023, 08:29

















The end of the school year is approaching and the WhatsApp groups of parents begin to catch fire. When the end of the classes approaches, the fathers and mothers of the little ones begin the search for a gift for the teachers and teachers of their children. In Spanish schools it is a tradition to give gifts to the tutors of the little ones to thank them for their dedication after the whole course.

For years these types of topics have been discussed in WhatsApp groups for parents. There are always those who call the shots and ask the rest what they think about giving their children’s teachers a gift. With tools like bizum there are no more excuses, those who cannot attend the appointment to buy a gift should only send the corresponding money thanks to this application.

Although it may be a matter of discussion, the important thing is to give a detail to the person who has been caring for and teaching the little ones in the house for a whole year. Before embarking on the search for a gift for your children’s teachers, you should bear in mind that not all personal situations are the same. It is best to agree on the money before starting the search.

Gifts for the kindergarten teacher



The infant teachers are experts in handicrafts and surely they value some gesture made with the children’s own hands. They will also appreciate any detail that suits them for their day-to-day work. These are some ideas to give your children’s teachers for the end of the year:

1. Smocks for infant teachers. There are many stores where you can find the typical smocks that teachers use to teach. This type of garment usually has funny drawings or is colored, which the person receiving the gift will surely like. In addition, parents can have the teacher’s name personalized and embroidered on the fabric.

2. A bottle, a cup or a T-shirt with a phrase. ‘To the best teacher in the world’. There are many pages or stores that offer this type of gift items with phrases dedicated to teachers. There are also many shirts with phrases for teachers. For example, the ‘Superbritánico’ account does all kinds of details in English and also has a t-shirt that reads: “teachers are the real influencers”.

3. A basket for the beach. Now accessories such as bags or towels with the typical phrases of ‘Superprofe’ or ‘Cool Teacher’ are very fashionable, which will surely make the teacher of the little ones very excited. You can buy a beach basket and put a towel and a personalized bottle inside. In this way you will have the complete gift.

4. A book. If you have had more than one meeting with your child’s teacher and you know that reading is one of her hobbies, you can search the list of best rated books of the year and choose one.

5. Some earrings or a bracelet. You can always resort to a jewel, but that fits within what is affordable. If you are enough parents to raise money, you can opt for higher quality earrings or a bracelet.

If to any of these details you add a signature notebook for the little ones and a bouquet of flowers, you will have more than fulfilled. Surely what your child’s teacher is most excited about is the detail of the little ones.