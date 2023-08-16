Buy and drive, because this Datsun 260Z is a Dutch car.

Sports cars from the 1970s and 1980s have great lines. The Nissan Z is certainly one of the highlights in that regard. If you are in the market for such a top pineapple, you can opt for this orange Datsun 260Z from 1977.

Dutch Datsun 260Z

Under the long hood is a 2.6 liter six-in-line naturally aspirated petrol engine. You have to do the work yourself with a manual gearbox from Nismo. This is a six-speed and part of a list of modifications. More on that later.

What is special about this copy is that it is an original Dutch car. You often see with these types of cars that they are imported. That is not the case here. As a result, the complete history is also known. From its first service in 1978 to 2019. In that year it had its last service at 100,261 km.

For a long time the car was owned by a Nissan dealer, the classic was then part of a private collection.

There is now 100,473 on the clock. In recent years, therefore, almost no car has been driven. The oil has recently been changed. In all that time, the car has been well looked after. According to the seller, the Datsun 260Z is stainless. As mentioned, the coupe has undergone a number of modifications, so the Japanese is not completely original.

Among other things, a different exhaust, the previously discussed Nismo gearbox, lowering springs and a lightweight flywheel are mounted on the Datsun. All mods that make the car more fun to drive. The appearance is still completely original.

Offer up this car can be purchased via Collecting Cars. You have until next Thursday to make an offer.

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle Collecting Cars!

This article Original Dutch Datsun 260Z makes terribly greedy appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Original #Dutch #Datsun #260Z #terribly #greedy