Since the 32-bit days, people have become accustomed to many of the video games having voice acting, this ranges from Spyro The Dragon to other well-known ones such as the releases of Disney in PlayStation. One of the most significant performances is in the trilogy of crash bandicoot with sounds that will stay forever in the mind of the user.

And there is just bad news for those who are followers of the franchise created by Naughty Dogsince it was reported that the voice of several characters, which includes the Dr Neo Cortex and even his own crash, has died. The professional in question is Brendan O’Brien who was reported fallen at 61 years of age, a fact that occurred in the month of March.

Today is a sad day for Crash Bandicoot fans. On March 23, 2023, the voice of the titular character, Brendan O’Brien, passed away. My condolences go out to his friends and family.

crash bandicoot is a franchise that players of PlayStation fondly remember, since it has several elements that, when symbiosis, form a product that remained in the posterity of the industry. One of them is precisely the voices, with simple dialogues from an adventure video game, and although crash he does not speak as is, the sounds of his expressions can no longer be forgotten.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This sort of thing is certainly sad enough, given that Crash’s voice was part of an entire generation of video game enthusiasts. When the same thing happens with whom he gives his expressions to Mario, it will be something we are not ready for.