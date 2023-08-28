Original copy: plot, cast and streaming of the film broadcast on Rai 3

Original copy is the first-run film on Rai 3 this evening, 28 August 2023, from 9.20 pm. The 2018 film is directed by Marielle Heller starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant. The film is the film adaptation of the memoirs Can You Ever Forgive Me? Memoirs of a Literary Forger by Lee Israel (1939-2014), biographer and forger. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

New York, 1990s: alcoholic and drifter, in the middle of a midlife crisis and with accounts in the red, Lee Israel puts her talent as a writer to good use by starting to produce fake letters from great authors who have disappeared. The enterprise is a success, but the FBI becomes suspicious, and the woman will have to do her best to steal real letters from the archives, with the help of an ex-con she met in a bar. Based on a true story, the story is masterfully managed by the talented director, who manages to make it a product in perfect balance between comedy and drama. Adding to the quality of the story is the great talent of Melissa McCarthy, a luxury outsider on the Hollywood circuit, who was also nominated for an Oscar for this film.

Original copy: the cast of the film

Leading the cast of Original Copy, written by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty and directed by Marielle Heller, is Melissa McCarthy in one of the few dramatic roles of her career. Together with her we find:

Richard E. Grant plays Jack Hock

Dolly Wells plays Anna

Jane Curtin plays Marjorie

Ben Falcone plays Alan Schmidt

Tim Cummings plays Craig

Anna Deavere Smith plays Elaine

Stephen Spinella plays Paul

Gregory Korostishevsky plays Andrei

Christian Navarro plays Kurt

Erik LaRay Harvey plays Agent Solonas

Brandon Scott Jones plays Glen

Shae D’lyn plays Nell Marc

Evan Jackson plays Lloyd

Kevin Carolan plays Tom Clancy

Streaming and TV

Where to see live TV and streaming Original Copy? Premiere appointment on Rai 3 tonight, 28 August 2023, at 21.20. Also streaming on Rai Play.