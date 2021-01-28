Kathleen Bierlein Yancer, the former CEO of Frankenmuth Credit Union in Frankenmuth, Mich., passed away Jan. 26 at age 76.

Bierlein Yancer was the credit union’s original CEO and held that role for more than 30 years, according to a news release from the Michigan Credit Union League. She retired in 2003 and Vassar High School offers an annual college scholarship in her name.

“Her kindness, passion and energy for the Credit Union movement will be remembered fondly by many of the staff at Frankenmuth Credit Union that worked for her,” the credit union said in a Facebook post marking her passing.

Dave Adams, CEO of the Michigan Credit Union League, called her “a true credit union pioneer.”

He added, “Her leadership established a foundation that continues strong today under the leadership of Vicki Schmitzer. The fact that the credit union has had just two CEOs since its charter was approved in 1964, speaks to the legacy of excellence left by Kathy Bierlein [Yancer].”

The date for a memorial service has not been set, but one is expected to be held at a late date due to the coronavirus. Bierlein is survived by two siblings, two children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.