We are going to look for an original car with an automatic transmission, for 25 grand. What are the options if it is not allowed to be boring German?

Today we are looking for a car for Manuel. Contrary to what you might think, he is looking for a car with an automatic transmission, instead of a manual transmission. Ha ha, what a lot of chatter here in the editorial office.

All kidding aside, it's a very nice request. Manuel now has a Mazda MX-5. That is a very nice car that he has the most fun with, but it is not very practical. So something bigger and more mature has to come, also on behalf of Manuel's girlfriend. She says that she doesn't necessarily want it, but that he must want a bigger car himself, so to speak.

Original car with automatic transmission (that is)

Joking aside, Manuel hasn't completely figured it out. A Lexus IS-F looks like it, but in the budget set (25k maximum, you don't have to spend it) finding a good one is a bit difficult. But he also doesn't feel like a standard BMW or Mercedes that you see everywhere. It has to be somewhat original.

Manuel can often be found on the other side of the large lake, so if the car has the steering wheel on the other side, that is not immediately a problem. In short, what is easy besides the Toyota Blade G that was reviewed last week?

You can view the wishes and requirements for an original car with automatic transmission below:

Current cars Mazda MX-5 Roadster Coupe (NC) Buy / Lease: Buy Budget: €25,000 (not necessarily required) Annual mileage 20,000 km Fuel preference Petrol Reason for purchasing another car Slightly more practical car with automatic transmission Family composition My non-shifting girlfriend and I Preferred models Lexus IS-F is cool, but too expensive. RC is cool, but doesn't want a hybrid No-go brands/models Boring dime a dozen cars

How do we get the figures?

Consumption: via Spritmonitor and/or Fuelly

Fuel costs: via United Consumers, Super 98 at 2,219 per liter

Insurance: average of various providers, Utrecht, 5 claim-free years

MRB: via tax authorities, province of Utrecht

Infiniti G37S Coupe (CV36)

€19,990 (Germany, merchant)

2011

45,000 km

What is it?

The first car that came up! Go for something special and choose this Infiniti G37! These are seriously underrated cars. The whole world drives away in German Premium, but this Infiniti is also there. In terms of technology, there are some similarities with the Nissan 370Z. This Infiniti offers a welcome load of refinement that the 370Z lacks a bit. The Infiniti is much more luxurious and has two extra seats.

How does it drive?

Better than a BMW? Maybe. It depends on what you find important. That VQ37 engine sounds very recognizable and likes to rev. It is a naturally aspirated engine that is also very awake at the bottom. A very excellent one Hubraum engine, the Germans would say. As standard you have a neat chassis and a lock (which does not lock very aggressively, by the way).

Costs Infiniti G37S Coupe

Consumption: 1 to 7.81

Fuel costs: €474

Weight: 1,660 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €100

Insurance: €70

Total costs per month: €644

Maintenance forecast

It is an Infiniti and therefore a Nissan, so you are safe with these cars. There are a few points of interest. Later models have a different oil gasket, which does not leak. That gasket is not that expensive, but it is quite difficult to get close to it. As mentioned, the differential is not very aggressive, but not very strong either. Just like the 370Z, it can have some issues. So check carefully for screeching and singing noises. Oh, and check for wet floors (just lift up floor mats). This is due to leakage from the sliding roof, or because of brittle rubbers on the windscreens. Other than that, just take turns and go with that banana.

Depreciation forecast

This is a remarkable one. Initially, tall Japanese people are not common at all. People want German and Dik. But as the years go by, Japanese becomes more and more interesting. After all, reliability is also important for a car that is a few years old. Then the market discovers that far too few beautiful Japanese cars have been sold. You see this phenomenon in particular with Lexus, but Infiniti's seem to depreciate relatively slowly.

Lexus RC200t F Sport

€17,995 (specialist, England)

2016

41,000 mdelirious

What is it?

The Lexus RC is the coupe version of the Lexus IS. A bit like a 4 Series compared to a 3 Series. Although: the RC has a shorter wheelbase than the IS. The front section comes from the GS, the rear from the IS. This car was also delivered in the Netherlands, but with a very limited engine range. It started with an RC300h (a hybrid) or one RC F with 5.0 V8. Outside our country, the RC was also available with a 3.5 V6 (RC350) and therefore this RC200t, with a 2.0 turbo engine under the hood.

How does it drive?

No idea. We've never driven one before. Well in the other RC models. Those were not sporty cars, not even the RC F actually. It feels a bit American, but the balance is certainly good. This could be a very nice drivetrain. With 245 hp you have more than enough power and an eight-speed automatic transmission sounds more attractive than a CVT that the hybrid has. This is also the lightest RC that Lexus makes. The F-Sport version not only looks sportier, but also has nice seats and larger brakes. The RC200t always has rear-wheel drive (the 350 is sometimes seen as AWD).

Costs Lexus RC200t*

Consumption: 1 in 9.1

Fuel costs: €407

Weight: 1,750 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €100

Insurance: €65

Total costs per month: €572

Maintenance forecast

Just like with the Infiniti, but squared. It is a relatively young Lexus. In terms of maintenance costs, the prospects are very good. Just check whether all maintenance has been carried out properly and it actually was.

Depreciation forecast

Of course it can't be too nice. The depreciation is enormous, because you buy it in the UK and have to import it to the Netherlands. No one here wants an RC with left-hand drive, let alone right-hand drive. Re-import therefore seems to be the most sensible choice, as people in England often have broader car tastes.

Toyota Crown Majesta V (S200)

€22,000 (Germany, private)

2009

117,000 km

What is it?

One of Toyota's (many) top models. This is because every market has a slightly different top model. The Toyota Crown Majesta is a kind of Century for people who didn't like the Celsior. In terms of chassis and engine, the car comes closest to the Lexus GS460, which you could also order in the Netherlands (we doubt whether anyone has actually done that, but that's besides the point). It is a relatively modern Japanese, so not an engine that is limited to 276 hp. No, you just have 342 hp at your disposal. So it's kind of practical sleeper!

How does it drive?

Ehhhhh, no idea. We are also not going to be positive, because the Lexus GS of this generation is not a driver's car. You don't have the sportiness of a BMW 5 Series, the comfort of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class or the grip of an Audi A6 quattro. It obviously works best as a cruiser, so the steering wheel on the wrong side is not very disturbing.

Costs Toyota Crown Majesta V

Consumption: 1 to 8.47

Fuel costs: €437

Weight: 1,780 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €108

Insurance: €120 (estimate)

Total costs per month: €665

Maintenance forecast

This will be a short paragraph for two reasons. Firstly, because we don't know very much about the Crown Majesta and its specific points of interest. The car shares technology with the Lexus GS of the S190 generation. So make sure everything works. That engine is virtually indestructible.

Depreciation forecast

Once again, this is very boring viewing. There is a very small market that appreciates this. In that respect, 22 grand is still quite a lot of money for a 14-year-old Toyota sedan that you still have to import. Because of that price, you're going to depreciate something. In that respect, it is better to drive this car as a hobby car, because the trade will not give anything for this.

YOLO: Bentley Continental GT

€17,950

2004

225,000 km

What is it?

A real Bentley! Although the fanboys are going to shout that it is actually a Phaeton. Well, those are brilliant carts too. We found a Bentley Continental GT with the steering wheel on the wrong side at a Porsche specialist. Look, getting an RHD car from the UK doesn't really help matters. This is. This car is unsellable because the steering wheel is on the wrong side, so that's your advantage! We hardly have to introduce the car itself to you anymore. It is a beautiful 2+2 GT with a huge 6.0 W12 biturbo engine and four-wheel drive. Think of it as a fancy Audi RS8 Coupé to get an idea of ​​how to position the car.

How does it drive?

Yes, very beneficial. To put it very disrespectfully, it drives like an Audi RS from that period, but with a nicer body. That means a very fast, safe and capable car. The car is a bit distant and that is not a problem with a Bentley. In fact, compared to an old Rolls, this is still a kart. The performance potential is from another planet: these cars are very fast, still… Of all the cars, this one is the least bad to have the steering wheel on the other side. You don't have to switch gears, the controls are logical and it's about luxury, not about tearing up.

Costs Bentley Continental GT

Consumption: 1 to 7.82

Fuel costs: €473

Weight: 2,350 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €152

Insurance: €150

Total costs per month: €635

Maintenance forecast

This is what you're going to run on empty. It's not even that these are bad cars. On the contrary, for a very luxurious, expensive and British coupe it is not that bad. It's just a huge, expensive and heavy car. They can eat their tires. And you're just left with all the twelve-cylinder nonsense. So an oil change with new spark plugs will also cost a lot of money. There is also a lot that can break. It is important to find a neat Continental GT, there are already plenty of examples that have missed a few years of love and maintenance.

Depreciation forecast

You won't write off more than 18 grand on it. That is easy to calculate. Keep in mind that this car will be in a difficult position. Because the enthusiast who wants a Bentley would rather save 10K further, because there is no shortage of these cars. So despite the reasonably competitive pricing, you will still depreciate something. Or you have to sell it in England, although they are not very expensive there either.

Conclusion: original car with automatic transmission

Well, in principle the answer is simple. Find the nicest one Infiniti G37 on which you can find and for some nice mods. There is a lot to be had if you look across the border. They are beautiful, good driving and nice sounding cars. Although it is an exotic choice, if you have the steering wheel on the right side, the depreciation is not too bad and the car was delivered in the Netherlands, so you can still go to the Nissan dealer for parts and maintenance. If you really want a car with the steering wheel on the other side, we recommend keeping an eye on private providers. It is extremely difficult and specific trading.

This article Original car with automatic transmission (25) – AB Advies first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Original #car #automatic #transmission #Advice