AP: Crooks used AR-15 rifle bought by father to shoot Trump

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot former US President Donald Trump, used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. The origin of the weapon became known to Associated Press (AP) journalists in law enforcement agencies, information from the agency leads RBC.

According to the source, the gun was purchased by the attacker’s father six months ago or later. How and when the 20-year-old shooter obtained the rifle and what his motives were are still being investigated.

The assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump was reported on the evening of July 13. At that moment, the politician was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. Crooks wounded him in the ear, and the ex-president was shielded from further shots by security guards.

The shooter was eliminated on the roof of the building, 140 meters from the place where Trump spoke. As noted by foreign media, several minutes before the shooting began, spectators reported to the police about a suspicious armed man, but they did not attach any importance to the complaints.

It turned out that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had no criminal past. At the time of the shooting, the American was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of the popular YouTube channel about weapons Demolition Ranch, which has 11 million subscribers.