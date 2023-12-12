The American Hank Schyma, a Texas rock singer also known as Pecos Hank, remembers perfectly the day his camera captured an unusual ghostly image in the sky. It was May 25, 2019, when he was recording a gigantic storm over Oklahoma. For just a few milliseconds, high above the clouds, a strange greenish figure appeared, which he named ghost, a word that means ghost and is the English acronym for “Green emissions of excited oxygen in the upper parts of a sprite.” A team headed by the Spanish engineer Maria Passas Varo has now discovered the true origin of these spirits in the sky: the presence of metals, especially iron and nickel, from the entry of interstellar dust into the atmosphere.

Mysterious ghosts are just one type of transient light phenomenon. These optical events were detected for the first time the night of September 22, 1989, during a storm associated with a hurricane in the United States. As they were fleeting and elusive, the scientist Dave Sentman He called them elves, in tribute to puckthe mischievous comedy character Summer night Dream, by William Shakespeare. Since then, numerous transient luminous phenomena have been described, always with fanciful names. The elves They are ring-like glows. The trolls They are purple jets. The elves They are red flashes, sometimes shaped like a jellyfish. And ghosts are green lights that, on rare occasions, emerge above the goblins.

María Passas Varo and her colleague Justo Sánchez del Río, at the Calar Alto observatory, in Almería. IAA/CSIC

María Passas Varo works at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (CSIC), in Granada, the city where she was born 43 years ago. She still remembers with excitement the day she learned that singer and storm chaser Hank Schyma had discovered a new transient luminous phenomenon. Passas Varo and his colleague Justo Sánchez del Río they had already designed an instrument to analyze the colorful and fleeting electrical discharges that appear above some storm clouds, at a height of between 40 and 90 kilometers. In June 2019, Spanish scientists decided to use their sophisticated tool to try to hunt down a green ghost in the skies of Spain.

The instrument is located on the terrace of the house Oscar van der Velde, a Dutch meteorologist from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia who lives in the Barcelona town of Castellgalí. The challenge was enormous. “Ghosts are super rare. From every 100 goblins a ghost comes out,” Passas Varo emphasizes. His device automatically points to the area of ​​the sky where there are large storms, thanks to real-time consultation of the database of the State Meteorological Agency. On September 21, 2019, the team finally detected a red goblin shaped like a jellyfish during a storm over the Mediterranean Sea. Above, a fleeting green ghost.

Instrument installed on the terrace of a home in the Barcelona town of Castellgalí. Oscar van der Velde

The British photographer Paul Smith He defines himself as a “goblin hunter.” His colleague Hank Schyma immediately asked him if that ghostly green light over Oklahoma was normal. Smith thought it might be a camera error, but he patiently reviewed his own recordings and discovered several similar light phenomena. Together they decided to give him a name. Smith acknowledges that they spent several days trying to fit the acronym goblinlike the creature from European folklore, but since they couldn't think of anything, Schyma ended up proposing ghost, with the intuition that they were greenish emissions due to excited oxygen. “I had theorized that this green color must have some kind of involvement of oxygen, as in nighttime luminescence and auroras,” Smith recalls.

The results of Passas Varo's analysis have been a surprise. “Our instrument has a spectrograph, it is not a normal camera. It's like the album cover The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, in which a prism appears to which white light reaches and is separated into the range of colors of the entire electromagnetic spectrum. We do the same. We separate the light that reaches us and see what chemical elements are involved in the process,” explains the telecommunications engineer. “The surprise has been that there is oxygen, but very little. What there is most is iron,” she points out. Their results are published this Tuesday in the magazine Nature Communications.

Composite and colored image of the red goblin captured on September 21, 2019 from Castellgalí, on which a green ghost was detected. IAA/CSIC

The new findings could explain why green ghosts are so rare in the skies. In four years of observations, Spanish scientists have only caught one. “We didn't expect there to be so much iron density at that height. It comes out of meteors that enter the atmosphere at high speed, they burn and the metal atoms remain in suspension. The iron layer is normally a little higher. In our case, we launched the hypothesis that there were gravity waves that day [un fenómeno ondulatorio en el aire] and the iron layer came down,” says Passas Varo.

The Spanish study is the first scientific publication on green ghosts. Hank Schyma and Paul Smith attended physics in 2019 Burcu Kosar, an expert in transient light phenomena who works at NASA. A little over a year ago, the US space agency launched Spritacular, a program that encourages citizens to hunt goblins, trolls, elves, ghosts and other creatures from the “electric zoo,” in Kosar's words. Physics aims to create a global database that will allow us to resolve the outstanding enigmas about the spectra of the heavens: How often do they occur? Why do they adopt these forms? What atmospheric conditions trigger them?

These phenomena are difficult to observe with the naked eye, but have sometimes been confused with UFOs, as a NASA report confirmed in September. María Passas Varo's team proposes a more pedestrian explanation: an electrical phenomenon associated with an anomalous amount of iron in the upper layers of the atmosphere. “They are lights in the sky that have a very strange shape, that we are not used to seeing. It looks alien, but it is not,” jokes the researcher.

