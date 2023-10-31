Halloween is traditionally celebrated on October 31st, the eve of All Saints Day. This is where the name comes from: Halloween is the shortened version of “(All) Hallows’ Eve(ning)”.

In the Anglo-American culture, Halloween is the most important traditional festival alongside Thanksgiving. But Thanksgiving is not like in Germany celebrated on the first Sunday in October. In the USA, Thanksgiving is always on the fourth Thursday in November.

But why all this? The tradition of putting up scary, grinning pumpkin heads has its origins in a Celtic festival. In Irish mythology, the dead come back from the realm of the dead on this night.

On Samhain, contact between the dead and the living is possible

In the ancient Celtic calendar, Samhain was something like New Year. It also represents the end of life and entry into the realm of the dead, who were honored with this festival. It was one of the four most important Celtic festivals, along with Beltane, Imbolg and Lughnasadh. Great fires were lit to warm the souls of the dead. According to pagan belief, contact between the spirit world and mortals was possible at the points of contact of time. In Irish mythology, the night of Samhain is considered a night of encounter between the living and the dead; the spirits could walk back and forth between the world of the dead and the world of the living. Because the Celts were afraid of being dragged into the world of the dead by spirits, people dressed up as scary ghosts to scare themselves away.

Over time, the once pagan customs found their way into church rites and became linked to the celebrations of All Saints’ Day on November 1st and All Souls’ Day on November 2nd. In 837, Pope Gregory IV ordered the customs of converted pagans to be “Christianized” rather than abolished. Since then, the Celtic festival of the dead has been the start of the following days of remembrance.

At the end of the 19th century, immigrants from Ireland brought Halloween as a mask custom to their new homeland of the USA. Halloween is celebrated there with parades, costumes and scary parties. The custom came back to Europe from America. The festival only really caught on here in the 1990s.







In the early Middle Ages, the missionary church fathers understood Samhain as a pagan festival of the dead. To this day, churches are critical of the horror and ghost boom. Catholics fear that the Celtic fun culture will destroy their commemoration of the dead on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (November 1/2), Protestants see their commemoration of the Reformation of the Church by Martin Luther (October 31) in danger. The monk published 95 theses in Wittenberg in 1517 to reform the Catholic Church.

“Trick or treat”: practical joke or sweet treat

In the Middle Ages, people went from village to village begging for the “soul cake,” a square pastry with currants, for Halloween. This tradition was known to the Celts as “Souling”. They promised to pray for the deceased relatives of the donors.

They sang songs or said prayers for the souls of the deceased and received food in return, usually a soul cake, a flatbread with fruit. This custom is now known as “trick or treat”. Children go from house to house in disguise and demand money and sweets (“treat”). If they don’t receive this, they play a trick on the residents of the house. In German-speaking countries, the variant “Trick or Treat” is used: Give us trick, otherwise you will get treat. However, sometimes such pranks result in property damage, as the police regularly warn at the end of October, just in time for Halloween.

Hollowed and carved pumpkins are a popular custom, called "Jack O'Lantern" in the English-speaking world. According to an Irish folk tale, a man named Stingy Jack plays a trick on the devil. As punishment, he was banished to wander in a turnip for all eternity with a burning ember from the eternal fires of hell to light his path.







In southern Germany, beet spirits were traditionally used instead of pumpkins. Fodder beets were hollowed out and lit from the inside with a candle.