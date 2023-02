How did you feel about the content of this article?

Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by WHO in March 2020 | Photo: Pixabay

The US Department of Energy considers that the Covid-19 pandemic “very likely” arose from an incident in a laboratory in China. The information was released this Sunday (26) by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and is based on a confidential intelligence document that was recently delivered to the White House and members of Congress.

According to the WSJ, although the Department of Energy made its conclusions with “little confidence”, the document marks a change in the agency’s position, which was previously undecided about the origin of the new coronavirus. The new information that led the department to change its conclusion was not disclosed.

The Department of Energy is not the first US government body to lend credence to the theory that the Covid-19 virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. In 2021, an FBI report already indicated “moderate conviction” about this view.

Other US government agencies, however, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of natural transmission between a wild animal and a human.

Commenting on the WSJ report, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, however, that there are “no definitive answers” about the origin of the virus causing the Covid-19 pandemic. “If we get more information, we will share it with Congress and the American people. But right now, there is no definitive answer that has come out of the intelligence on this question,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNN.

The White House adviser also stated that there are “different points of view” on the question of the origins of Covid-19 and highlighted that some of them “simply do not have enough information to be sure”.