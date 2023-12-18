Home page World

A chef from Italy came across an old spaghetti carbonara recipe. He believes it is the origin of the dish. But, is that true?

Munich – Opinions differ on the question of which ingredients go into spaghetti carbonara – even in this country. While some insist on adding cream, others rely on the seemingly purist recipe. This only includes spaghetti, pork cheek bacon, which people in Italy call guanciale, the hard cheese Peccorino, and eggs and pepper. But is this actually a traditional recipe? Luca Cesari, chef and expert on the history of Italian cuisine, recently expressed doubts about this and received a lot of criticism.

Chef from Italy makes a discovery – Did spaghetti carbonara exist before 1954?

The Italian has published several books in which he traces the history of classic pasta recipes. Now he has a copy of the magazine that is almost 70 years old La Cucina Italiana distended. The carbonara recipe was mentioned for the first time there. This includes bacon, Gruyère and garlic. Cesari dates the origin of the dish to 1954.

But opinions on this differ. An Instagram user can't help but make a snarky comment: “It's a shame that the Carbonara was invented in 1944, ten years earlier, and is derived from Cacio e Ovo.” By the way, he's not that far removed from what Cesari said himself in his book “The History of Pasta in Ten Dishes”. “The most credible theory is that of the Roman restaurant that, since the Allies arrived in 1944, made a virtue of necessity and combined parts of the food rations with local products,” it says. This does not yet clarify the circumstances in which the dish was created, but the year.

Internet users think Cesari's carbonara statement is wrong

Below, users begin to collect evidence that speaks against Cesari's statement. One writes: “The idea that a magazine published in Milan in 1954 could have the right recipe for a predominantly Roman dish from the Lazio region is a little utopian.” The distance is too great because it was “difficult” at the time , to travel, to communicate and to find information.”

For him, this only leaves one conclusion: “So the only thing that is certain is that if it was published in 1954, it already existed before that, and certainly not in Milan.” He finds it misleading and wrong, “ to call the recipe “original” because it was published in this magazine.” The assumption does not take into account the context and other details.

Carbonara recipe meets with dislike

But Cesari's explanation is not wrong for everyone. There are also users who support him. “I know Luca Cesari and he is a historian with contacts!” explains one. “As a Roman, I tell the ignorant masses that carbonara is not a Roman dish, but a dish without origin and that what Luca Cesari says is true!”

One user only comments with the word “disgusting,” which is probably how he wants to express his dislike for the 70-year-old carbonara recipe.

Even if the origin of the spaghetti carbonara cannot currently be clarified, Cesari's find makes one thing clear. Traditional dishes are subject to change and are constantly adapted to regional and current trends. The Italian Association of Farmers and Food Manufacturers (Coldiretti) recently presented the excesses this takes in its exhibition Pizzeria of Terror.