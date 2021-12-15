A laboratory leak is now the most likely hypothesis on the origin of the covid, after a search for a host animal for two years has yielded no results to trace the ‘birth’ of the coronavirus. This is what Dr. Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering at MIT and Harvard, reported in her hearing before the Science and Technology Committee of the British Parliament. For Dr. Chan, there is also the risk that Covid-19 is an artificially created virus.

“I think the origin in the laboratory is the most likely. At the moment, for those who are aware of the origin of the pandemic, it is not safe to come forward. But we live in an era where there is a lot of information stored and before or then they will come out, “the scientist said before the commission.

Dr. Chan illustrated the technical aspects that in her opinion would suggest the hypothesis of an artificially created virus. “We have heard many renowned virologists claim that an artificial origin is reasonable and these include virologists who modified the first Sars virus. We know that this virus has a unique feature, called a furin cleavage site, and without this feature it would not have caused this pandemic, “he explained.

The scientist went on to point out that it emerged that “EcoHealth (a non-governmental organization based in the United States, ed) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a system for the insertion of new furin cleavage sites. So then. – he concluded – we have these scientists who at the beginning of 2018 say, ‘we will put horns on the horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn appears in Wuhan “.