For Massimo Galli “it is difficult to think of being able to attribute the large distribution of the” coronavirus “in animals, in particular in bats, to a laboratory and to hypothesize that it is the central cause of the passage of species. I find it really hard to think that this is something that escaped from a laboratory and that you can ever try this concept. Among other things, it is an unknown virus that has no signs of genetic engineering inside “, explained the director of Infectious Diseases of the Sacco Hospital, during the hearing in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber, examining the Formentini parliamentary inquiry proposal, on the Institution of an ad hoc Commission “on the causes of the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic and on the adequacy of the measures adopted by the States and the WHO to prevent its spread throughout the world”.





“We have a 99% percentage that the spread of the virus is a natural event”, said Galli, agreeing, on the greater reliability of the natural virus hypothesis, with the audited colleagues, Fausto Baldanti, head of the molecular virology laboratory of the Foundation Irccs Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, Massimo Ciccozzi, professor of Epidemiology and Medical Statistics at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome and Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases ‘Lazzaro Spallanzani’ in Rome.