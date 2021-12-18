A ” real health crime against humanity ” is the one that China has committed by keeping silent, to the scientific community and to the whole world, that Covid-19 has ” escaped ” from a laboratory after ” an experiment that lasted years ” to create ” a virus capable of infecting asymptomatically ”. But above all by keeping silent “the molecular characteristics of this virus”, which “the Chinese knew having built it in the laboratory and having also re-sequenced its genome at the end of December 2019″. Paolo Barnard is convinced of this, together with two world-renowned researchers of the book ‘The origin of the virus’ published by Chiarelettere, who in an interview with Adnkronos talks about ” monster viruses ”, such as Sars Cov-2, which are based on a ” virology technique known as ‘gain of function’ ”.

If “the World Health Organization and the scientific world had known at the beginning of January 2020 what the molecular characteristics” of the coronavirus were, they could have adopted “very precise measures” and “saved millions of deaths”, ” thousands only in Italy ”. It’s Pfizer could have worked on a longer-lasting vaccine, ” says Barnard. Instead ” China did with Covid-19 what Russia did with Chernobyl ”.

In practice, it is a question of ” taking a virus that is considered potentially dangerous for animals and humans, it is nasty in the laboratory on the pretext of being able to fight it better if one day it becomes nasty in nature ”. This is ” madness ” that took place in the Wuhan laboratory, explains the author, where ” the experiments began in 2010 ” and where ” in 2015 the chimeric coronavirus was created which is almost certainly the plug. backbone of the one who escaped from Wuhan in 2019 ”. Precisely because it was created in the laboratory to better infect, Covid-19 ” contains a molecular mechanism called ‘furin cleavage site’ which has only this coronavirus in its large family of betacoronaviruses ” and which ” in the scientific literature makes this virus very aggressive ”.

But not only. In addition to the ” deadly mechanism silenced by China, another one has been added ”, continues Barnard, who cites ” the final amino acids (from Covid-19, ed) that know how to attack human cells even in the absence of the Ace2 receptor ” and “ these too are not found in nature ”. Another ” terrible ” feature that ” allows this virus to be super aggressive ”, therefore to do the so-called ” organ tropism ” that is’ ‘it affects different organs despite being a respiratory virus”, then it attacks’ ‘heart, brain capillaries, kidneys, venous system, intestine …’ ‘. And it is precisely ” because of this horrendous mechanism that causes massacres ”, explains the author.

Only on December 31, 2019, China reported the new viral respiratory disease, but as Barnard explains “ in mid-November 2019 in Wuhan three laboratory researchers had been hospitalized with a serious respiratory disease. Chinese scientists deny it happened. ” On November 13 and 21, two other cases are reported, while on the 25 an English teacher, Connor Reed, is evacuated from Wuhan, returns to England and two months later it is confirmed that it was Sars Cov-2. “All of this contradicts the Chinese version of the first case reported in December,” he says.

China is silent because, continues Barnard, otherwise it would have had to “confess to a nefarious experimentation” of which, among other things, “American and Israeli intelligence were aware”. Beijing also carries out a ” desperate attempt to cover it all ” and ” in September 2019, 16,000 bat blood samples disappeared from the public database that the Wuhan institute shared with the international community. Furthermore, on December 30, 2019, the databases of the new coronaviruses that were consulted by international virologists are altered ”. Finally “the Chinese government orders to destroy all the samples of Sars Cov-2 already isolated”.

Yet there is ” a worldwide censorship on the origin of the coronavirus ”, speaking of ” a Chinese origin is equivalent to being considered pro Trump, racist, right-wing ”. But the evidence of the “ escape from a SARS Cov-2 laboratory is in the evolutionary history of this coronavirus, which has no family, no ancestors, no distant or close relatives, no evidence that it passed from animal to man, no fingerprint left behind, as Sars or Mers viruses did in the past. It comes out of nowhere ” and is ” very suitable for infecting humans right away, which is unusual in nature, but normal for a pathogen created in the laboratory on human cells ”. Among other things, ” the Chinese say it comes from bats, but Sars Cov-2 is unable to infect bats ”. In short, ” the third world war breaks out and no one can say who launched the first bomb, who launched this virus in the world ”. It is, concludes Barnard, ” the politically correct anti Trump that put the gag at the origin of this global massacre that could have been avoided ”.