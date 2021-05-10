Venom 2 is one of the most anticipated films by Marvel fans. The film stars Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie brock and Woody Harrelson as Carnage.

The feature film will show for the first time Cletus Kasady, one of the most dangerous enemies Venom faced in the cartoons.

Who is Carnage (Cletus Kasady)?

Before Kletus Casady obtained the crimson symbiote, he was already a ruthless, bloodthirsty killer. This psychopathy was acquired from childhood, as a result of mistreatment suffered by his grandmother.

Once in prison he obtained Venom’s abilities after Eddie brock be your cellmate, according to Marvel comics.

What are Carnage’s powers?

As a descendant of Venom , Carnage has a variety of powers similar to his father’s: superhuman strength, speed, healing ability, and resistance to injury. It is also capable of lifting 90 tons.

What versions has Carnage had?

The villain has had multiple versions in the comics, below we will give you a list of some of the carriers of the red symbiote.

Spider- Carnage (Benjamin Reilly)

Ben Reilly.

Carnage (Vampire Form)

The Spider (Earth-15)

Spider- Carnage (Earth-98311)

John Jameson (Earth-616)

Silver Surfer (Norrin Radd) – Carnage Cosmic.

Venom 2 trailer: let there be Carnage

When is Venom 2: let there be Carnage release?

According to official sources, Sony and Marvel Studios would have decided to move the premiere of the film from its initial date in October 2020, until September 24, 2021, adding more anticipation time. This is due to the impact of the coronavirus in theaters around the world, which remain obligatorily closed.