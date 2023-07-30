An issue as worrisome as the addiction of young people to the Internet is analyzed in the docuseries addicted to the screen that opens the Sixth. In the field of fiction, Atresplayer premieres Honor, series led by Dario Grandinetti that will arrive months later at the prime time from Antena 3. For movie lovers, two films with different intentions, the disturbing fantasy that Christopher Nolan poses in Origin and the unbridled black comedy A Death Funeral, which viciously attacks the family institution.

Dario Grandinetti leads the series ‘Honor’

atresplayer

The new original series of Atresmedia TV, Honor, adapts the hit Israeli series Kvodo. The Atresmedia payment platform premieres this production months before its arrival at the prime time of Antena 3. Starring Dario Grandinetti, the series poses, throughout eight chapters, the moral dilemma of a reputable judge, upright and reputable, who will have to decide what he is willing to do to save his son after starring in a hit-and-run deadly that can ruin your life.

‘A death funeral’

21.30, Movistar Comedy

Death at a Funeral. United Kingdom 2007 (90 minutes). Director: Frank Oz. Cast: Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, Alan Tudyk, Peter Dinklage.

The spirit of the old British producer Ealing is revived in this furious comedy that mercilessly attacks the family institution. The funeral of a model father of a family brings together disparate characters, some abject, others foolish, all upset, which give rise to a joyous and intelligent comedy.

The work of border agents

21.30, DMAX

The customs and security services at the Spanish borders face the threats of drug and arms trafficking and the action of terrorists. the documentary series Border control: Spain portrays his daily work. In this installment, the series follows the work of the agents before a couple of young soccer fans land in Barajas. Everything will turn out to be a cover to hide the more than 8 kilos of cocaine that they carry in the false bottom of their suitcases.

‘Origin’

22.00, TCM

Inception. USA, 2010 (150 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Marion Cotillard, Elliott Page, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt.

Christopher Nolan proposes a convoluted intrigue that delves into the world of dreams, in which some individuals can penetrate to appropriate the subconscious of others. Far from creating dream universes, the director strives to make the interior of dreams a realistic place, with its own rules, yes, but completely recognizable. Besides, Origin accumulate shocking sequences, play with different narrative levels and accelerate its plot until it reaches an overwhelming climax.

Premiere of the documentary series ‘Addicted to the screen’

22.30, The Sixth

Arrive at the Sixth addicted to the screen a production that portrays in first person the dangers of addictions to social networks, gambling, online games and pornography. The docuseries is based on the stories of three young people hooked on their mobiles and shows how this addiction is not the result of chance, but rather the result of a large business that is actively looking for new clients. Psychiatrists, former workers of technology companies and international experts will provide some keys to be able to deal with this type of addiction.

