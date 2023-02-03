The Belgian in Liverpool scored 6 goals in 12 games against Everton. And in the four encounters with Romelu (between Everton and United) he scored ten points

The man of the derbies hit a shot. Useless, but expected. And the week is the right one. Divock Origi was the only happy note in the defeat against Sassuolo with a diamond set behind Consigli, in the 5-2 draw at San Siro which sealed the Devil’s crisis. A play to remember on a Sunday to forget, which delivers a message to Pioli. A spark.

Derby man — Divock’s awakening came at the end of a nightmare day, which will remain in the stories as one of the lowest points touched by Pioli’s Milan. After the flash against Monza on 22 October last, the Belgian forward reappeared in the scoresheet with a goal to frame, which in a bad moment for the team can boost morale after a first part of the season complicated by physical and unconvincing evidence. Thus, the Devil crosses his fingers and now hopes for a shot in view of the derby. Because Origi has a particular, specialist feeling with the derby dishes. Especially if they speak English. See also Lautaro's great night: Inter have found their raging Bull

Postcards — Over the years at Liverpool, Origi became master of the Merseyside derby: against Everton he collected 6 goals in 12 games, winning 7 and losing 2. With his first centre, on 20 April 2016, he paved the way for the Reds towards a poker without appeals. With the last one, on 24 April, he stamped the 2-0 at Anfield. In the middle, the 2018 acute, with which he knocked out his cousins ​​​​by taking advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Pickford in the 96th minute. Frames earned him a place of honor in the hearts of Reds fans, who called him “Liverpool Legend” for that innate ability to always be there in key moments. Among the many thoughts of Pioli’s week, towards the heavier derby of his management, perhaps this too will have appeared. What for the Kop was the “law of Origi”.

Belgian challenge — Another curious fact. The Rossoneri striker faced Romelu Lukaku, another Belgian looking for a breakthrough in his (second) stay in Milan, on four occasions. “I am happy to compete with such strong players and I am happy to find him in Serie A. The derby will be a special day and we both want to win,” the Rossoneri “27” had said in one of his first Italian interviews with Dazn. Once the physical troubles have been overcome on both sides, the two will also be able to challenge each other in the shadow of the Duomo. So far, Origi has never lost against Lukaku: the balance lines up 3 successes, when Big Rom wore the Everton shirt, and an equal, at the time of Manchester United. With 2 goals for Divock and zero for Romelu. For Origi, the experience in the Milan derby stopped at 18 minutes of the first leg in the championship, won 3-2 by the Rossoneri thanks to the flashes of Leao and Giroud. The Devil, in the hardest days, also clings to numbers and plots. A bit like Origi, looking for a breakthrough. See also F1 | Sargeant has decided: he will race with the number 2

