There is only one thing that Divock Origi will not have to try to borrow from Olivier Giroud tonight in Cremona: in the event of a goal, the shirt must be kept strictly on. For the rest, the Frenchman remains the best possible reference model for making a turn. Maybe not for the way of being on the pitch, given that the world is beautiful because it is varied and it is precisely in the diversity between the two strikers that Pioli has designed a chameleon Milan up front, but for the ability to decide there is no doubt: on this terrain, Giroud has few rivals and Origi will have to manage not to make him regret it.