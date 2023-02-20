Chest stop in mid-court and easy support with the right foot for Brahim Diaz. Monza-Milan in the 35th minute: here it is Origi’s only correct pass in an hour of play at the U-Power Stadium. And the rest of the supports? All wrong. An improvised heel inside the area, a missed control, a couple of possible inventions dampened in the bud.

Out of tune note

—

The Belgian set a negative record: no player with at least 60 minutes on the pitch did worse than him, guilty of having guessed only one pass out of four. The only discordant note – together with compatriot De Ketelaere – in a week in which Milan recovered, chased away the ghosts and won three games. Origi joined in the summer as a free agent after several seasons at Liverpool. In 2019 he scored two goals in the semifinals and one in the final of the Champions League, won by the Reds by beating Tottenham. From there a long ordeal from which he has not yet recovered. So far he has only scored two goals in 21 league and cup games: the first in Monza, ring and assist in the 4-1 win at San Siro, the last in the knockout against Sassuolo. Too little to bewitch the fans.