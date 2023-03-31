Orietta Berti is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the moment. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip magazines for a story that has shaken the entire world of the web. Let’s find out together what happened.

In these hours ‘Il Resto del Carlino’ has made public news concerning Orietta Berti and which is making the rounds on the web. In fact, according to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the columnist of the Big Brother VIP both being the victim of a real one fraud. In detail, the image of Orietta Berti would have been used to promote a series of products on the web.

How did the singer react to what happened? Always according to what was revealed by ‘Il Resto del Carlino’, it seems that Orietta Berti did not hesitate even for a second to file a complaint in order to put an end to this dramatic story in which she became the protagonist and therefore to distance herself.

The well-known newspaper revealed that Orietta Berti went to the police station accompanied by her son and manager Otis Paterlini. After recounting what happened, the columnist of Big Brother VIP he decided to file a complaint in order to distance himself from what happened. We recall that the same fate has also befallen other characters belonging to the world of entertainment in the past. In fact, everyone remembers the story in which she was involved Vanessa Incontrada.

At the moment the directly concerned she has not yet expressed herself on this much-talked about affair in the last few hours. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Orietta Berti will reveal more backstory about the scam she was the victim of.