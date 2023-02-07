Orietta Berti he is without a doubt one of the most loved characters in the world of Italian entertainment. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some statements regarding his private life that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he revealed.

Despite the years that she’s doing very well, Orietta Berti is always a busy woman. In these months the singer is engaged as a commentator on this new edition of Big Brother VIP. There are many programs in which Orietta has participated in these years.

Among the many we can mention The Masked Singer, Out of the core, The Voice Senior, Those good girls And What’s the weather like. There are many television experiences in which the artist has had the opportunity to participate in these years and, according to her words, Orietta Berti has no intention of going pension.

According to what was declared, in fact, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP he just doesn’t want to hear about going in pension. These, in fact, were his words about it:

Mine is a complicated life. But I sure don’t want to stop. In fact, I’m already full of commitments for the next two years. So, I don’t think about retirement at all!

Orietta Berti ready to leave the Big Brother VIP? His words leave no doubt

Orietta Berti’s choice to participate as pundit to the Big Brother VIP it was very important. In fact, the singer has revealed that she, to fill this role in the program, she has renounced the collaboration with Fabio Fazio. In this regard, Orietta said:

I have been with Fabio for many years, I will go back to him. In the meantime, I have to go promote my box set. At Mediaset they leave me very free.

Orietta Berti will not be present next year as a commentator on the Big Brother VIP. Who will choose the landlord Alfonso Signorini if it is confirmed? We’ll see.