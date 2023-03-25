The singer will not be able to be present in the episode of Domenica In dedicated to the memory of Paolo Limiti: that’s why

In the last few hours, news has been circulating that is affecting all gossip lovers. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that Orietta Berti will not be able to be present in the episode of Sunday In which will be broadcast on March 26 dedicated to the memory of Paolo Limiti. Let’s find out together the reason for this decision.

A new episode of will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Sunday 26 March Sunday Inthe Sunday afternoon listening sample program. Mara Venier has decided to devote a large part of the broadcast to the memory of Paul Limits, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 77. All those who have had the opportunity to share their lives with the unforgettable Paolo Limiti will therefore be present in the studio.

Among those who will remember him in the episode of Sunday In which will be aired on March 26 there will be the ex-wife Justine Mattera, Tiziana Rivale, Manuela Villa, Iva Zanicchi and many others. Among the names mentioned, that of a great absentee stands out: Orietta Berti.

In fact, according to rumors it seems that the singer was forced to refuse Mara Venier’s invitation following a decision by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The news was made public by ‘TvBlog’ which explained in detail the real reason for the absence of the columnist of the Big Brother VIP in the Sunday In episode dedicated to the memory of Paul Limits.

According to what was revealed by the well-known portal it seems that Orietta Berti would not have received the release from the Mediaset managing director since she is engaged as a commentator on the Big Brother VIP. Needless to say, the news created quite a stir, since Orietta Berti and Paolo Limiti were linked by a profound friendship and a relationship made of mutual affection and esteem.