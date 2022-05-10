Without a shadow of a doubt Orietta Berti he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. Recently, the well-known singer decided to tell a story anecdote reported to her husband Osvaldo. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Orietta Berti never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the artist ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was one revelation about her husband Osvaldo who she herself released on the occasion of ainterview.

On several occasions, Orietta Berti has shared some with all her fans episodes fun of his life. Following his participation in the Sanremo Festival 2021 and after reaching the pinnacle of success by duet with Fedez and Achille Lauro, the singer told a automobile mishap.

On the occasion of an interview given to What is the weather like?the program conducted by Fabio Fazio, the woman claimed to have been abandoned by her husband Osvaldo. The funny episode took place a few years ago at a Autogrill. These were his words:

He refueled, I was in the back sleeping. I got out to go to the bathroom, he got in the car and left, believing that I was still there sleeping ..

From that moment on, Berti says, she always carries a whistle so that a similar episode does not happen again.

Orietta Berti becomes a grandmother bis: the announcement

Orietta Berti has recently become grandmother for the second time. To give theannouncement she was herself through a post posted on his Instagram profile: