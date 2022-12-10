According to some rumors, Orietta Berti will return to some Rai programs

Without any shadow of a doubt Orietta Berti she is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of Italian music. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the famous artist could say goodbye to Mediaset and return to Rai. But what will be the programs in which she will participate? Let’s find out together!

Orietta Berti never ceases to amaze her fans. The well-known singer has recently returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some voices emerged on the net about his television career.

Currently the Emilian singer participates in the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini as pundit next to Sonia Bruganelli. However, that’s just one temporary presence in the Mediaset networks. Indeed, it is rumored that the woman will soon make the long-awaited return in Rai. This was revealed by the weekly “Oggi”.

According to the well-known journalist Alberto Dandolothe artist should be present again at What’s the weather like. It’s not all. Rai would have also thought of a special role in the program Such and Which Show. These were hers words:

Next year, in addition to resuming her place at the table of Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio, in fact it is rumored that Orietta will have a leading role in a show of the flagship network.

Always according to statements released by Dandolo, Berti could also participate as special guest in a episode from the “God help us” series: