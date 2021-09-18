There were moments of tension those experienced by the singer; then, suddenly, the bitter discovery

After years of absence from the small screen, Jokes aside was back on air on Canale 5 on Sunday 12 September. An excellent start to the program which, with the legendary Enrico Papi at the helm, confirmed its performance as a champion program on Sunday evening. Among the many organized jokes, the one prepared for certainly has not gone unnoticed Orietta Berti.

Among the many novelties of this new edition of Jokes aside there will be jokes that will be aired live. The first victim of this new show format was the queen of Italian song, Orietta Berti. The moment of joke organized for the woman made everyone full of laughter.

Orietta Berti victim of Scherzi a Parte, the joke on the technological car

Convinced of being a guest at an episode of the program Out of the core, the authors of Jokes aside they made the singer get into a very special car. In fact, as we could see, the car in which the beloved Orietta Berti was traveling has turned into a real one trap.

Soon the artist realizes that something is wrong. The voice assistant of thecar does not respond to his voice commands and soon all the malfunctions of the car force Berti and her manager to call rescue. But the fun is yet to come.

When in fact it seems that all problems shown by the car are solved, here others begin to appear. Once stopped at the distributor, the car Orietta Berti is traveling in is no longer able to leave. Eventually, after many vicissitudes, the long awaited moment arrives.

On one facade appears the written typical of the program:

You’re on Jokes aside.

In this bizarre situation, Orietta Berti enters study and, incredulous, she also has doubts about the conductor, Enrico Papi. The joke greatly amused the people of the web who ironically commented on the moments of voltage spent by Orietta Berti.

