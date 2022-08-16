At the moment the woman is well and has not suffered serious damage following the accident

Without any doubt, August 15th to forget the one that saw a Sicilian woman as protagonist during a concert by Orietta Berti. The lady, in fact, was hit by a drone that crashed on her following a fall. After the accident, the woman was taken to hospital and her health appears to be good.

Those moments of tension experienced by a woman on August 15th during an Orietta Berti concert were moments of tension. There singer most loved ever she performed last night in a concert organized in Sicily, precisely in Agrigento. Here, for a spectator, an event really took place unpleasant.

A drone, in fact, while he was flying to take photos and filming the event, he fell and fell on the head of a woman who was attending the singer’s concert. We would like to underline that the presence of the drone was authorized to take photos and filming of the concert.

Immediately after the ugly misadventure of which she became the protagonist, the woman was brought in hospital. Here she was then subjected to all the necessary tests to assess her state of health. At the moment, it must be said that the woman hit by the drone is fine and she has not suffered any serious damage.

Currently we do not yet know the causes which caused the fall of the drone on the woman who was attending the Orietta Berti concert last night Agrigento.

We do not know, at least for the moment, if the drone has fallen due to a broken down or a wrong maneuver on the part of the one who maneuvered it. The important thing is that no serious damage has occurred and that the victim of this unpleasant mishap is well.