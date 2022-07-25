According to many, Orietta is unsuitable for the role of columnist at GF Vip. But for Costanzo this is not the case.

The choice of Alfonso Signorini to entrust the columnist’s chair to Orietta Berti instead of Adriana Volpe to the GF Vip has been the subject of several criticisms. Many have judged the singer a little too old in her age to be able to handle this job.

At his side there will be, like last year, the wife of Paolo Bonolis Sonia Bruganelli. Big Brother Vip will be at the starting line next September and is preparing to become the longest edition in the history of reality TV. There are no official dates yet but if it should have a satisfactory number of plays Mediaset could decide to extend it until spring.

But he also talked about the criticism of Orietta Maurizio Costanzo who defended the singer. The journalist from the pages of the weekly Who answered the readers’ concerns:

“I find it unfair to even remember her birth years because Orietta has no age. She stayed on the wonderful and sparkling Ciclamini route” – he wrote.

Maurizio then also wanted to comment on Orietta’s recent successes who, after a few years where she had ended up somewhat in oblivion, is now living a sort of new professional life full of successes and satisfactions.

“He was able to conquer young people by binding himself to a genre of music that is not his own, such as trap. If this isn’t talent, I don’t know what it is “ – wrote Maurizio.

And for Orietta a really intense winter from a working point of view is about to begin. Said of the commitment to Big Brother Vip as a columnist, we will also see her on Sky in the new edition of the Quelle brave donne format.

In short, not only Mediaset for her but also satellite TV. All seasoned with music that she certainly does not intend to give up to make room for the world of television.