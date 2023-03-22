GFVip, Orietta Berti against Fiordelisi’s mother: “False towards me”

Orietta Berti has returned to talk about the discussion she had with Antonella Fiordelisi. “You have to earn your loaf with respect, not with arrogance”, she had told gieffina during the broadcast of the reality show, on Canale 5.

Taking Fiordelisi’s side was her mother, who in the open letter to Pier Silvio Berlusconi had also cited her as the cause of the discomfort faced by her daughter.

Orietta Berti had already commented on the story, explaining that she had only given Antonella advice on how to “last” in the entertainment world. Now she’s back to doing it from her social channels.

“I do not comment on the vulgarities, falsehoods and meanness that Antonella’s family have had towards me and my family, and which will have been dictated by an unhappy exit, by ambition or perhaps by having taken too seriously (and sometimes with little sportsmanship) a TV game which as such must remain… with its lightness”, wrote Orietta Berti accompanying an article by Vanity Fair who reports what happened and supports his position.

“However, I would like to make an appeal to the whole world of social networks and that is to always try to avoid sterile controversies and to avoid using insults and offenses like so many keyboard lions do,” he added.

“Converse politely, be curious and remember that in life you don’t need arrogance, or arrogance, or playing a part that doesn’t belong to you… Because life is often hard for everyone and it has to be faced in joys and difficulties with respect for others, with positivity and a smile”, he concluded.