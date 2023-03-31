Self Orietta Berti in the first part of Big Brother VIP she had appeared very calm and peaceful, in these last outings she seems to have found courage and is not saying anything, especially towards those competitors who, with their behavior, have not been particularly nice to her. One above all Antonella Fiordelisi with which he had more than a quarrel when the influencer was still inside the Cinecittà house.

Speaker at the GF Vip Party guest of Sun rises And Pier Paolo PretelliOrietta confessed by saying her opinion on various characters and stories born in the house.

The debut could not be with Antonella and Edward. “Edoardo and Antonella exaggerate! This story is going to deflate like a balloon. She plays the drama and I recognize them, because I’ve seen so many of these dramas in my life. I have been in this environment for 57 years! Listen dear, try to be more yourself. You are a real arrogant! Now that I’ve done my vent, I’m going to take the drops tonight. Is Antonella suffering? but stop it, never mind that with those tears…” – he said.

Was there a couple who appreciated more? Oriette said: “Who did I like as a couple? My favorite couple is the one formed by Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia. Because they’re not exaggerated, they’re normal, they’re just starting out and then we’ll see. I don’t like exaggerated things. Pamela Prati and Marco Bellavia? Come on, but that couple was fake, you could see from a mile away that it was all fake. It was clear that it was all a lie.”

And still up Michael and EdwardOrietta has shown that she greatly appreciates the couple: “I like Micol and Tavassi and I’m still inside. I didn’t expect her to reach the final too. I’m very happy because good taste, simplicity, truth have really won against arrogance, rudeness and arrogance. Sometimes it’s right that normality wins and so I’m happy. Sincerity always comes out, especially today when one discovers everything from the mobile phone. You must never lie, because the truth comes out. You have to be sincere, honest and down to earth.”