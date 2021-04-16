Orienteering World Championship medalist Aleksi Niemi underwent heart surgery: arrhythmia raised his heart rate to 237 at worst

Finland one of the most recent World Orienteering medalists Aleksi Niemi told Twitter on Thursday that “during the winter, the pump was put in order”.

Niemi was in a heart attack in early March to get rid of the embarrassing arrhythmia.

Last in the autumn at the national team camp in Pajulahti, Niemi’s heart rate bounced to high readings at the beginning of the training.

“I didn’t recognize the whole thing at first. I had time to run for a minute before I stopped. My heart beat a thousand and a hundred, my heart rate dropped from 200 to 120 and rose again to over 200 and was as high as 237. I wondered if it was because I did a hard workout or if there was something dazzling on my heart rate monitor, ”says 26-year-old Niemi Heart Hospital website.

The studies showed that it was supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a heart rhythm disorder that occurs on an occasional basis.

Tays a heart cardiologist Jaakko Inkovaara according to Niemi, arrhythmias were due to congenitally different cardiac conduction pathways. Only 2 to 4 people in a thousand suffer from arrhythmias caused by a similar cause.

“SVT is not more common in athletes, but sympathetic nervous system activity and rapid heartbeat during sports can trigger an arrhythmia that would not come to rest. It is typical for SVT that the heartbeat starts suddenly and stops just as suddenly, ”says Inkovaara on Tays Heart Hospital’s website.

Although The arrhythmias of Niemi, which represents Tampere Pyrintö, were not dangerous, they were a significant disadvantage for the top athlete.

According to Inkovaara, arrhythmias can be controlled and treated with medication, but in an athlete, medications often impair maximum performance.

In the case of Niemi, catheter ablation treatment was chosen, with which SVT can almost always be cured. He reached the measure in early March.

Under local anesthesia, a catheter was delivered from the groin of the cape along the vein to the heart. The heart rate was artificially raised to trigger the arrhythmia and find the right site.

According to Inkovaara, the abnormal conduction pathways in catheter ablation are treated with either radiofrequency electric current, ie combustion therapy, or cryoablation, ie freezing therapy, which was concluded at Niemi.

Niemi says that after a successful operation, there was a full rest for a week.

“I wasn’t allowed to do anything strenuous. For myself, it was tough when I’ve never been for a week doing nothing. In the beginning, only the groin was tender, but little by little I got to practice, ”says Niemi, who reached in the message World Championship silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Now Niemi is already fully training with the goal of the European Sprint Championships in Switzerland in May and the World Championships in Normal Travel in the Czech Republic in July.

Catheter ablation, which is responsible for top Finnish athletes, has been experienced by at least a swimmer Ari-Pekka Liukkonen.