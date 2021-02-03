Orienteering Tiomila will move away from the spring, and the organizers do not know the new time either

The big orienteering event in the spring was completely missed last year.

3.2. 19:38

Orienteering Tiomila, a major Swedish event, will be postponed this year due to the corona pandemic. Last year, the event was first postponed and eventually canceled altogether.

This year’s Tiomila was to be held in Valdemarsvik on 1-2. May, but it was decided to postpone it to a later, unresolved date on Wednesday.

“We deeply regret the decision because we have noticed how many clubs were going to participate in Tiomila in May. This is also unfortunate because so much volunteer work has been sacrificed for the event, ”Tiomila’s Secretary General Kjell Holmström said in connection with the announcement of the decision.

The organizers hope that the orienteering competition can be held safely next autumn.