Orienteering Running the race pace requesting Aleksi Niemi finally hit the mark: “I am janonnut SM-gold quite a long time”

Maija Sianoja grabbed her second championship in less than a week. The national team’s head coach Fredric Portin ran for the Finnish Championship bronze.

National team navigator Aleksi Niemi captured the first personal men’s Finnish championship in his career in Salo on Saturday. Niemi, 25, representing Tampereen Pyrintö, rushed to gold on a sprint trip.

The quest took a double win in the race, for Otto Simosas had a second time. However, the headland’s winning margin was soaring for 3.8 miles: ten seconds.

“Directly to say the victory was no surprise. I janonnut SM-gold quite a long time. In previous years, there has been bad luck because of rejections as well. I was really charged, and I saw it in the performance, ”said Niemi, who once bolded medals in the youth series.

Niemi hailed Salo’s sprint track as successful and thus challenging.

“Surprisingly, there were a lot of mistakes. Usually sprint navigation is really smooth on its own, but today it wasn’t. The victory was helped by the fact that I periodically run well until the end, ”Niemi reflected.

In summer Niemi gained momentum in the sprint from the track and seemed to be doing well.

“Over the past month, the map has been more of a handful again. The main objective, however, is that I am a handyman who is able to run both sprint and cross-country trips, “Niemi stressed.

Peninsula, Miika Kirmula and Elias Kuukka restored Finnish men’s orienteering to the medal standings at last year’s World Championships in Norway. Niemi believes that the wave bottom of male orienteering in Finland has finally passed.

“Little by little, we younger boys have grown up for international competitions. They are not miraculously dragged by top foreign orienteers in track races. In the same we rotate. We can certainly challenge everyone, ”Niemi said.

Men perhaps the specialty of the sprint race was that of the current head coach of the national team Fredric Portinin the pace was enough for the SM bronze. Portin, representing Pargas IF, bowed to Niemi by 13 seconds.

“It’s easy for him to make national team choices after that. Only chooses those who were able to beat him, ”Niemi hose.

Women The 3.3-mile race offered a much tougher battle than the men. MS Parma’s national team navigator rushed to victory Maija Sianoja, who beat Lynx by a second Aino Mänkärlä.

The bronze was shared by SK Pohjantähti, one of the top players in the national team Marika Teini as well as a surprise name, Direction Jyväskylän Veera Klemettinen. They stayed from Sianoja for four seconds.

Sianoja, 31, is on a steep fall in tune, because last Sunday Siikaisissa he celebrated long-distance championships in Finland for more than four and a half minutes ahead.

“It’s a little weird that I was the fastest today because it became a really big mistake in the final run. With that, I certainly lost at least 20 seconds. It seemed worth struggling in the final stages, ”Sianoja rejoiced.