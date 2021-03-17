Orienteering Re-posting Jukola’s message for a year is no longer an option, says the director of the giant event

A few options have been considered for organizing Jovan Rovaniemi. Navigators are willing to compromise on normal arrangements as long as they get into the woods.

Number of participants Jukola’s orienteering message, one of Finland’s largest annual sporting events moved last year for the first time in its more than 70-year history from its original time.

Rovaniemi’s Arctic Circle-Jukola was moved by one year until June 2021, due to the corona pandemic.

With three months to go until the weekend before Midsummer (June 19-20), easing the corona situation enough by then is a plush question mark.

World However, the resumption of the largest orienteering event in a year will not happen again, says the chairman of the management team of Jukola’s message Juhani Sihvonen.

“It’s not an option right now. I believe that Jukola will be held this year, but when and in what way, it raises questions, ”Sihvonen tells HS.

Jukola’s message has long been a giant event. The most recent Jukola in 2019 in Kangasala was the largest ever, with a total of 20,632 orienteers paying the participation fee.

According to the organizers of the competition, 30,000–40,000 people have gathered in Jukola in recent years for one weekend.

On March 5, Napapiiri-Jukola announced that the planning and preparation of the event will continue as normal.

“Our goal is to organize a health-safe event,” Secretary General of the Arctic Circle-Jukola Sami Leinonen said in a press release.

Last In Jukola, the transfer decision was made on the last day of March, but according to Sihvonen, there is now more time to make decisions.

“Last year we had a good experience that the decision doesn’t have to be made very suddenly. We can even stretch it. We have been talking about May. We are watching the situation.”

According to Sihvonen, these are exclusively decisions of the authorities.

“If they allow, it will be put to work. Now let’s go step by step. ”

According to Sihvonen, there has been a message from navigators from side to side that organizing Jukola is important, even in some form.

“The intention of the orienteers is that Jukola should try to organize in some way. They want to navigate and are willing to compromise on everything else as well as comply with even tougher restrictions. That has been a very strong message. ”

According to Sihvonen, there are currently a few different options for organizing the Arctic Circle-Jukola.

“The first is that Jukola is organized normally. According to the second option, Jukola is arranged stripped so that only a group of competitors would be present. The third is that the number of participants is limited by some principle. The fourth is the relocation of Jukola to the end of the summer. ”

Already in connection with the transfer consideration a year ago, the discussion was to postpone Jukola until August. That would mean that the nightless night would no longer be present.

According to Sihvonen, the stripped-down model of Jukola could include, for example, that those who took part in Venlo’s message on Saturday would have to leave the competition center after their own performance.

Correspondingly, the number of teams could be limited in practice by selecting the best-ranked teams from the Kangasala Jukola results list according to the number of people allowed by the authorities.

Especially if the number of participants is limited, it has a significant effect on the financial result of the event.

“I trust here that the state will support these events. After all, the victims would be the Ounasvaara Ski Club, but they will not be left alone, ”says Sihvonen and refers to, among other things, Jukola’s so-called liability fund.

Sihvonen believes that with the advancement of corona vaccinations, Finland has already opened up moderately in August.

“I wish Jukola could be one such event in the summer to open this country. However, I trust Jukola’s visitors that if regulations are placed there at the risk of rejection, they will certainly be complied with, ”says Sihvonen.

Sihvonen estimates that in all alternatives, the participation of foreign teams in Jukola will be lower than usual.